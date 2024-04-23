Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSMV opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
