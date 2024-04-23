Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMV opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

