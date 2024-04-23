Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 19,083 shares.The stock last traded at $32.16 and had previously closed at $31.95.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,172,000 after acquiring an additional 344,206 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,501,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

