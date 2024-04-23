iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

