J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 925 ($11.43) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JDW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
