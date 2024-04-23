J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 925 ($11.43) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JDW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of JDW traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 741.50 ($9.16). The stock had a trading volume of 140,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,053. The company has a market cap of £916.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,317.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587 ($7.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.50 ($10.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 764.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 751.57.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

