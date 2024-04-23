Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,243,537 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243,537 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of argenx worth $102,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of argenx by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $368.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.33. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.16.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

