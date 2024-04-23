Jennison Associates LLC Sells 288,621 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,621 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.71% of Vistra worth $97,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vistra by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,057,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,239,000 after buying an additional 587,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $75.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

