JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target to $22.00

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 4,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,208. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $35,267.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417. 58.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

