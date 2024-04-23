Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KALU. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KALU

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.