Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ESGV traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $88.06. 231,195 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.