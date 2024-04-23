Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.70 price target (down from C$0.85) on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of LGD stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.36. 534,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$0.57.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

