Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.70 price target (down from C$0.85) on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
