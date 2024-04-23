Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$90.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$91.50 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.20.

Get Linamar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNR

Linamar Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE:LNR opened at C$65.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$56.78 and a 1 year high of C$78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.48.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.0864553 EPS for the current year.

Linamar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Linamar’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,978.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at C$40,978.98. Company insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.