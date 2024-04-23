Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $31.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,182.24. The stock had a trading volume of 109,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,646. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $708.00 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,247.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,144.79.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

