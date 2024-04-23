Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded up $15.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $649.18. The stock had a trading volume of 375,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $683.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.92. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.58.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

