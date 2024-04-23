Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMR traded down $14.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.65. The stock had a trading volume of 158,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,203. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.40.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

