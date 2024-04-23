L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Announces Dividend of $1.42

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.4219 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.

L’Oréal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

