Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

