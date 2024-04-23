Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $258,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after buying an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $6,691,623. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,776,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

