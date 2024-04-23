Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $319,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.90. The company has a market capitalization of $182.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.56.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

