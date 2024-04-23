Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,592. The firm has a market cap of $335.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

