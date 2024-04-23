Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 150 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $31.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $903.86. 629,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $957.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $798.76. The company has a market cap of $356.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

