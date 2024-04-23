Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.29. 2,549,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.91. The firm has a market cap of $435.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
