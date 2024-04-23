Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.80.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $483.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

