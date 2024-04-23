Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,502,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,002 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,199,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 292,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,115,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 271,570 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.99 during trading on Tuesday. 584,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,779. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.