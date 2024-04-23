MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 286.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after purchasing an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

