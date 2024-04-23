MCF Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after acquiring an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $381,819,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,022 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,143,560. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

EA opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average is $134.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

