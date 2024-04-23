MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

MetaWorks Platforms Price Performance

OTCMKTS MWRK opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. MetaWorks Platforms has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

