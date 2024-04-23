Mizuho Lowers Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $59.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXT. Bank of America increased their target price on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Get Nextracker alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nextracker by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 215,619 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nextracker by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.