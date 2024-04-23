Monument Capital Management Sells 1,156 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

