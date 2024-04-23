Morningstar (MORN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.92%.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $303.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.20. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $316.05. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.81, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,630,647.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.69, for a total transaction of $399,073.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,775,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,521,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

