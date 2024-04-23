National Bankshares Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$24.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark raised shares of Lundin Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.84.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$18.91 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Corporate insiders own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

