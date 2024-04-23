National Bankshares Lowers Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target to C$0.60

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Minera Alamos Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of CVE MAI opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$134.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.44.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
