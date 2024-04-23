National Bankshares Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$6.25

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.79.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

BOS stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.69. 8,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,169. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.51. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$7.85.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.6962677 EPS for the current year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

