Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,829.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

