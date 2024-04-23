New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on New Gold
New Gold Trading Up 0.9 %
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of C$271.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.1355088 EPS for the current year.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.