New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,208,984 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 82,521 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $94,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $141,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after buying an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,993,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. 10,000,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

