New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,447 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $148,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.29. 918,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,551. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $483.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.