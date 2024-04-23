NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.70 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NEE stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

View Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.