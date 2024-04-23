NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.70 EPS.
NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
NEE stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72.
NextEra Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
