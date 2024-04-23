Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

