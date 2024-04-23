NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Announces $0.21 None Dividend

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 103.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.2%.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

