NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 60,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 44,875 shares.The stock last traded at $7.17 and had previously closed at $7.07.
NWTN Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.
NWTN Company Profile
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
