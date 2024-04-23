OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 468 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 156,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 80,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

