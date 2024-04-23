Origin Bancorp (OBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $904.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

