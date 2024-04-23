Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Gap Down to $179.29

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.29, but opened at $169.70. Packaging Co. of America shares last traded at $172.32, with a volume of 196,219 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.