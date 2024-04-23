PaLM AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $58.34 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.7515005 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,479,855.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

