Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark downgraded Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.65.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$29.40 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$24.59 and a one year high of C$33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.84.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.5252525 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $2,021,257. 45.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

