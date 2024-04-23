Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 312 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,814. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.92 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

