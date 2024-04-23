Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 605 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,014. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

