Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.27.

Danaher Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $17.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,130,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,815. The company has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

