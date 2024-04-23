Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $43,323,263. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $161.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The company has a market cap of $380.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

