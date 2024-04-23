PDS Planning Inc Acquires 322 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 471,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,073. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

